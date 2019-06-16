Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dolores Burns "Dee" Simoneaux. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-272-9950 Send Flowers Obituary

Dolores Burns "Dee" Simoneaux, affectionately known by friends and relatives as "Peep" and born Frances Dolores Burns, 90, passed away peacefully on June 15th, surrounded by her family. A resident of Baton Rouge and a native of Port Allen, Dee was born August 15, 1928 on Westover Plantation in Port Allen. She was the eleventh of thirteen children born to the late Willoughby G. and Inez Landry Burns. Married to the late Vernon A. "Mother Goose" Simoneaux. She was a devoted wife, mother, homemaker, and caregiver. Dee was a lady of many talents, among them baking, candy making, sewing and piano. She was very giving of her time with those in need. She was a District Manager for Avon for 20 plus years and played on the Port Allen High girls basketball team as a forward where she earned All State Team honors every year, and led her team to a State Title. She was also 1st runner up in the Miss Baton Rouge beauty pageant. She was preceded in death by her parents, Willoughby G. and Inez Landry Burns; husband Vernon A. Simoneaux; brothers Elmore Burns, John Burns, Charles Burns, Willoughby Burns Jr., and Joseph Burns; sisters Hazel Chapman, Rosalie Arboneaux, Rita Bernard, Josie Pace, and Mildred Bellinger. She is survived by a brother, Richard "Jake" Burns; a sister Inez "Kitty" Alford and children James V. "Jim Bob" Simoneaux and wife Eileen, John R."Randy" Simoneaux and wife Marsha, Brian D. "David" Simoneaux and Janice Eileen Beutler, Janet L. "Jan" Simoneaux Belehrad and Don DuBard and Willoughby G. "Will" Simoneaux and wife Lisa. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. Visitation will be at St. Thomas More Catholic Church on Wednesday June 19, 2019 from 9-11am followed by a Catholic Mass of burial. Interment will be at Greenoaks Mausoleum immediately following. The family is eternally grateful to Don DuBard and Pinnacle Hospice for their help and generosity in our time of need. In lieu flowers donations to St. Vincent de Paul in her honor. Dolores Burns "Dee" Simoneaux, affectionately known by friends and relatives as "Peep" and born Frances Dolores Burns, 90, passed away peacefully on June 15th, surrounded by her family. A resident of Baton Rouge and a native of Port Allen, Dee was born August 15, 1928 on Westover Plantation in Port Allen. She was the eleventh of thirteen children born to the late Willoughby G. and Inez Landry Burns. Married to the late Vernon A. "Mother Goose" Simoneaux. She was a devoted wife, mother, homemaker, and caregiver. Dee was a lady of many talents, among them baking, candy making, sewing and piano. She was very giving of her time with those in need. She was a District Manager for Avon for 20 plus years and played on the Port Allen High girls basketball team as a forward where she earned All State Team honors every year, and led her team to a State Title. She was also 1st runner up in the Miss Baton Rouge beauty pageant. She was preceded in death by her parents, Willoughby G. and Inez Landry Burns; husband Vernon A. Simoneaux; brothers Elmore Burns, John Burns, Charles Burns, Willoughby Burns Jr., and Joseph Burns; sisters Hazel Chapman, Rosalie Arboneaux, Rita Bernard, Josie Pace, and Mildred Bellinger. She is survived by a brother, Richard "Jake" Burns; a sister Inez "Kitty" Alford and children James V. "Jim Bob" Simoneaux and wife Eileen, John R."Randy" Simoneaux and wife Marsha, Brian D. "David" Simoneaux and Janice Eileen Beutler, Janet L. "Jan" Simoneaux Belehrad and Don DuBard and Willoughby G. "Will" Simoneaux and wife Lisa. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. Visitation will be at St. Thomas More Catholic Church on Wednesday June 19, 2019 from 9-11am followed by a Catholic Mass of burial. Interment will be at Greenoaks Mausoleum immediately following. The family is eternally grateful to Don DuBard and Pinnacle Hospice for their help and generosity in our time of need. In lieu flowers donations to St. Vincent de Paul in her honor. Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 16 to June 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close