Funeral Mass for Dolores Marie Gremillion of Plaucheville will begin at 11am on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church in Plaucheville with Fr. Martin Laird officiating. Entombment will be in the Mater Dolorosa Mausoleum. Dolores M. Gremillion, age 92, passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Avoyelles Hospital in Marksville. Mrs. Dolores was strongly involved in her community. She served in the Cadet Nurse Corp in 1947. She was the Avoyelles Parish Public Health Head Nurse for 25 years. She served as President in the following organizations: Avoyelles Council on Aging, Concerned Citizen Club, & Plaucheville Band Booster. Dolores served as a Library Trustee for 15 years. She was also an active member of Avoyelles Progress Action Committee, Assocation for the Developmentally Disabled, and Altar Society of Mater Dolorosa. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Andrea (Joey) Normand of Brusly; sons: David (Paula) Gremillion of Brusly, Richard Gremillion of Wake Forest, N.C., Mark (Karen) Gremillion of Plaucheville, Abbey (Cindy) Gremillion of Plaucheville, and Kenneth "Woody" (Darlene) Gremillion of Plaucheville; sisters, Margaret English of Port Allen and Theresa Christiana of Metairie; brothers, Russell Gremillion of Baton Rouge and Albert Gremillion of Plaucheville. She is also survived by 18 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Newman Gremillion; parents, Abbey & Mae Gremillion; great-grandchildren: Ava Saucier & Jacob Saucier; and daughter-in-law, Clarice Gremillion. Pallbearers will be her grandchildren: Blake Saucier, Travis Gremillion, Tyler Gremillion, Landon Gremillion, Ryan Gremillion, & Lindsey Gremillion. Visitation will begin at 5:00pm until 9:00pm on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Escude Funeral Home in Cottonport. Visitation will resume 8:30am until 11:00am on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church in Plaucheville. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made in Dolores's memory to Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 15 to Sept. 17, 2019

