Dolores entered into eternal rest on September 26, 2020 at the age of 90. She was Retired Educator in East Baton Rouge Parish. Survived by her daughters, Wanda (Tommy) Comeaux of Dallas, TX and Cynthia (Timothy, Sr.) Winbush of Crowley, LA; sons, Leon, Jr. (Tamara) Robinson of Marietta, GA, Reginald Robinson of Baton Rouge, LA, Durwyn (Maria) Robinson of Los Angeles, CA, Kerwyn Robinson of Dallas, TX and Andre (Gena) Robinson and Allen, TX; sisters, Ogerita Lockett, Armedia White, Johnnie Lendo and Gloria Hayes all of Baton Rouge, LA; 17 grands, 11 great grands and 1 great-great grand. Visitation Thursday, October 1, 2020 9:45 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Greater Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 1414 Sora St., Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Clee Lowe officiating. Interment Port Hudson National Cemetery, Zachary, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.