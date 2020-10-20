Dolores Rita Frances Mut Irwin, a long time resident of Baton Rouge, she died at 5 p.m. Friday, October 16, 2020, at her home surrounded by family members. She was 91. A native of New Orleans, she married in 1945 and in 1963 moved to Baton Rouge with her husband. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Cmdr. Dennis Michael Irwin U.S. Navy (Ret.) and Annie Patrimonio Irwin of Chula Vista, California, and granddaughter, Heather Marie Irwin of Chula Vista, California. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin John Mut Sr. and Ida Hilda Mut, her husband William Walter Irwin Jr. and brother, Alvin John Mut Jr. Dolores will be buried in the Baton Rouge National Cemetery alongside her husband. The Irwin Family is forever grateful for the wonderful support and service provided by the many great people at Amedisys Hospice. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.