Dominick A. Fedele
1941 - 2020
Dominick A. Fedele resident of Kentwood, LA, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020 in Kentwood surrounded by his loving family. He was born May 25, 1941 in Tickfaw, LA and was 79 years of age. He was a U. S. Navy Veteran and worked many years for Exxon Mobile in Baton Rouge. His desire was to come back to Kentwood and be closer to family. In 1974, he decided to start a farm in Kentwood and later became a City Carrier in the Town of Kentwood for the U. S. Postal Service for 37 years. He is survived by wife, Bridgette Cutrer Fedele; daughter, Rachel Spitale and husband, Matt; grandchildren, Owen, Isabella, Noah, Alyssa, Lyla, Joni Claire, and Bearett Spitale, and 3 sisters, Vicky Stanley, Gloria Perilloux, and Loretta Morgan; 3 brothers, Pete, Sal, and Eddie Fedele. Preceded in death by his wife, Bernice Fedele; son, Don Aaron Fedele; parents, Basile and Victoria Fedele; 3 sisters, Josie Ritchie, Lena Wilson and Mary Giacone; 2 brothers, Joe and Mickey Fedele. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Kentwood, from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM on Tuesday and from 8:00 AM until 11:15 AM on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Helena Catholic Church, Amite, at 12:00 Noon on Wednesday. Services conducted by Fr. Mark Beard. Interment Woodland Cemetery, Kentwood, LA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 27 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
McKneely Funeral Home
JUL
29
Visitation
08:00 - 11:15 AM
McKneely Funeral Home
JUL
29
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. Helena Catholic Church
July 27, 2020
So sorry Rachel. Praying for your family
Dennis and Alice Frazier
Friend
July 27, 2020
Rachel, so very sorry about your dad, my thoughts and prayers are with you and family.
Ann Huff
