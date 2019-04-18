Dominique Holden entered into eternal rest on April 13, 2019 at the age of 34. She was a Veteran in the U.S. Navy. Survived by her husband, Travis Holden; parents, LaTonya Morris and Ronald Wilson; mother-in-law, Shelida Holden Coates (Lionel); sister, Brittany Williams. Visitation Tuesday, April 23, 2019 8:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, Interdenominational Faith Assembly, 5045 Greenwell St., Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Guevara Johnson officiating. Interment Louisiana National Cemetery, Zachary, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dominique Whitlock Holden.
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 18 to Apr. 23, 2019