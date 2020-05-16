Don Adams, age 88, of Baton Rouge, passed away peacefully on May 9th, at his home, with his wife, Martha, at his side. Don was a U.S. Navy veteran, having served during the Korean Conflict. He was an LSU graduate and an avid LSU fan. He was a longtime owner of Bull Terriers and a grower of bromeliads and daylilies. Don is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Martha, and their fur baby, Annie. He is also survived by his brother in law, Ben and wife Kathi, and his niece Amanda. Don was one of eleven brothers and sisters. Other survivors are his brothers Ben Miller Adams of Houma, Louisiana, Tom Adams of Huntington Beach, California and numerous nieces and nephews. Don donated his body to the LSU medical school. Due to the Covid virus, there will be no services.

