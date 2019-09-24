Don B. Dillon Sr., a resident of Baker, Louisiana passed away Tuesday morning September 10, 2019 at the age of 86. Don was born on December 19, 1932 in Oakdale, Louisiana to Henry A. Dillon Sr. and Magnolia Dillon. He received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Music Education from Southern University. After graduation Don was commissioned as an officer in the U.S. Army and later promoted to First Lieutenant. Don then continued his studies in music at the University of Southern California and Northwestern University and received his Masters in Music Education from VanderCook College of Music in Chicago, Illinois. He would serve as Head Band Director at Alcorn State in 1957 and would eventually return to Southern University in 1963 as Assistant Band Director. Don established DJ's Bar-B-Q on Scenic Highway. He would own and operate this Scotlandville institution for 35 years. Don leaves behind his devoted wife of 59 years, Barbara Lee-Dillon, sons Don B. Dillon Jr. and Kirk Becker and daughters Dawn Malveaux, Jamie Dillon and Donna Jean Neal. He is preceded in death by his father Henry A. Dillon Sr., his mother, Magnolia Dillon, his brother Melbourne G. Dillon, his grandsons Kirk Becker Jr., and Chris Buckles. Don is survived by his brother Henry A. Dillon Jr., his sister Joyce Holley, 8 grandchildren, 11 nieces, 9 nephews, and a host of relatives and friends. Celebration of Life will be on Saturday September 28, 2019 from 2:00PM - 3:00PM with Visitation from 12:00PM - 2:00PM at Greater King David Baptist Church, 222 Blount Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70807
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 24 to Sept. 28, 2019