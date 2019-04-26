Don C West, 86, a most recent resident of Houston, but who always considered Baton Rouge his home was taken to our Lord on Good Friday, April 19th. Don was a native of Newbern, TN where he spent most of his childhood and young adult life. Don served in the Army at the tail end of the Korean Conflict, where he met Dorothy Cooley through her brother, Bill, in basic training. They married and lived in several places before settling in Baton Rouge where Don finished at LSU in 1959 and began a long career selling offset presses for AM International. Dot became a popular English teacher at Lee High and they had three boys: Christopher, Bret and Joel. Don was active in the First Christian Church and the Lakeshore Lions Club. Don was preceded by both parents, Otis and Doll West, his older brother Otis Lynn and sister, Shirley Ann; Dorothy West and their son, Joel. He is survived by his younger brother, Wendell, his two sons Christopher and Bret, grandchildren Joshua, Rachel, Avery and Joel and nieces Cynthia, Sharon, Kelly and Wendy. The service will be conducted on Wednesday, May 1st at 10 am at Greenoaks Funeral Home located at 9595 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70815. A short burial to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to the .
Published in TheAdvocate.com on Apr. 26, 2019