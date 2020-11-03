1/1
Don Edward Vicknair
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Don's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Don Edward Vicknair, a native of Lutcher and resident of Paulina, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at the age of 59. He was a graduate of LHS class of 1979. Don was an avid LSU football and baseball fan and enjoyed weather watching. He was the adoring husband of 28 years to Stacy Simon Vicknair; loving father to Austin Vicknair, Cory Louque and daughter-in-law Brittney; and beloved Pops to Gabe Michael, Finley Grace and Beck Thomas. He is also survived by his father, Joseph "Junnie" Vicknair; siblings, Ken Vicknair and wife Yolanda, Lori Chauvin, Lisa Musso and husband Sal; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Todd and Mary, Gregg and Jodie and Bruce and Karen Simon; and mother-in-law, Sybil Simon. He will be deeply missed by Tootsie Roll and Pee-Wee. He was preceded in death by his mother, Gayle B. Vicknair, and father-in-law, Kenneth Simon. A visitation will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Rose Lynn Funeral Services from 9:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Joseph Catholic Church at 12:00 a.m. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family would like to extend a special thanks to all the doctors, nurses and caregivers at Ochsner Main Campus TSU-11th Floor. Rose Lynn Funeral Services has been entrusted with handling his arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
09:00 - 11:30 AM
Rose Lynn Funeral Services
Send Flowers
NOV
5
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rose Lynn Funeral Services
1870 Cabanose Ave
Lutcher, LA 70071
(225) 869-0000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved