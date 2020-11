Or Copy this URL to Share

Don died November 15 at age 77. He was a graduate of Baton Rouge High and Northwestern. Survived by wife, Patricia Odom McCardle, daughter,Chari, son and wife Brent and Melissa and granddaughter Cassidy. Brother and wife Robert and Betty, Darrell and Lillyana. Preceded in death by parents Floyd and Genevieve McCardle and granddaughter Skyler McCardle. Memorial service at a later date.

