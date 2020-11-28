Don "Donnie" Holmes, Jr., passed away on November 26, 2020 at Zachary Manor. He was 70 years old, born June 17, 1950 in Clinton, LA. He graduated from Silliman Institute in Clinton, served in the United States Coast Guard Reserve and later retired after 37 years of dedicated service from Exxon Mobil. During his free time, he enjoyed spending time at the family camp in Bay St. Louis with his brother-in-law Conrad Hooge and family. He is survived by his loving and unwavering wife of 49 years Duanna Lilly Holmes and their 3 children Warren and Wife Cammie Holmes, Stacy and husband Slade Shaw, Chris and wife Lauren Holmes; his siblings Susan Holmes, Nona and husband George Smiley, Tim and wife Sybil Holmes; his grandchildren Halei Shaw, Colby Shaw, Christopher Holmes, Cameron Holmes, Dylan Holmes, Anna Holmes, Jackson Shaw; his great-grandchild Anthony "Lake" Shaw; his father-in-law Harry Lilly. He was preceded in death by his parents, Don B. Holmes, Sr and Frances Cunningham Holmes; his mother-in-law Shirley McGrew Law; his nephew Conrad Carl Hooge "Slugger". Pallbearers will be his grandsons Colby, Christopher, Cameron, Dylan and Jackson. Honorary pallbearers are sons Warren, Chris and Slade. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. The family wishes to thank the staff of Zachary Manor and Cardinal Hospice for care and love given to Don. A graveside service will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 12 noon in Masonic Cemetery, Clinton.