July 18, 1933 – May 5, 2020: Don Leo Posey passed away suddenly on May 5, 2020, at the age of 86. He was born in Baton Rouge, but had been a long time resident of Livingston Parish. Don was a big man with a big, loving heart. He grew up in an affectionate environment, being one of six children born to parents, Sally and Otis Posey, and was very close to his siblings. They shared a deep, mutual love for one another that remained evident throughout their adult lives. Don was a veteran of the US Navy, and was a former member of the Motorcycle Division of the Baton Rouge Police Department. During his life he pursued various career and business opportunities, always seeking a new adventure. Don is survived by sons, Robert Wayne Posey and Tony Darren Posey, and a daughter, Donna Lee Posey-Bond; step-sons, Mitchell, Michael and Burnell Johnston, a sister, Margaret Lowry, a number of grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Annie Bell (Sally) and Otis W. Posey, Sr., a sister, Hazel Roussel, and brothers, Otis W. Posey, Jr., Lynn W. Posey, Sr., and Milford R. Posey, Sr. He was loved and will be missed. There will be a graveside service on Monday, June 1, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., in Roselawn Cemetery, 4045 North St, Baton Rouge, LA.

