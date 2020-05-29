Don Leo Posey
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Don's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
July 18, 1933 – May 5, 2020: Don Leo Posey passed away suddenly on May 5, 2020, at the age of 86. He was born in Baton Rouge, but had been a long time resident of Livingston Parish. Don was a big man with a big, loving heart. He grew up in an affectionate environment, being one of six children born to parents, Sally and Otis Posey, and was very close to his siblings. They shared a deep, mutual love for one another that remained evident throughout their adult lives. Don was a veteran of the US Navy, and was a former member of the Motorcycle Division of the Baton Rouge Police Department. During his life he pursued various career and business opportunities, always seeking a new adventure. Don is survived by sons, Robert Wayne Posey and Tony Darren Posey, and a daughter, Donna Lee Posey-Bond; step-sons, Mitchell, Michael and Burnell Johnston, a sister, Margaret Lowry, a number of grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Annie Bell (Sally) and Otis W. Posey, Sr., a sister, Hazel Roussel, and brothers, Otis W. Posey, Jr., Lynn W. Posey, Sr., and Milford R. Posey, Sr. He was loved and will be missed. There will be a graveside service on Monday, June 1, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., in Roselawn Cemetery, 4045 North St, Baton Rouge, LA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from May 29 to Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Roselawn Cemetery
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved