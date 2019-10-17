A resident of Donaldsonville departed this life on Tuesday, October 8th at home surrounded by family at the age of 49. He leaves to cherish his parents: Donald Sr. and Luvinia Gale Mumphery, 1 daughter: Maleika Henry, 1 grandson: Kam'Ron Cox, 3 sisters: Temekio (Leonard) Daniels, Shirell (Darell) Honora, Tawanka Mumphery. 1 brother: Giovanni (Tynesia) Johnson and a host of relatives and friends. Visiting 9 AM, Saturday, October 19 at Buena Vista Baptist Church, St. James until religious services at 11 AM, conducted by Rev. Dr. Joseph Coleman, Sr., Pastor. Please visit www.dembyandson.com to sign the guestbook.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2019