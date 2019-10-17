Donald 'Boogie' Mumphery Jr.

Guest Book
Service Information
Demby & Son Funeral Home
900 Magnolia Street
Donaldsonville, LA
70346
(225)-473-9534
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
9:00 AM
Buena Vista Baptist Church
St. James, LA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Buena Vista Baptist Church
St. James, LA
View Map
Obituary
A resident of Donaldsonville departed this life on Tuesday, October 8th at home surrounded by family at the age of 49. He leaves to cherish his parents: Donald Sr. and Luvinia Gale Mumphery, 1 daughter: Maleika Henry, 1 grandson: Kam'Ron Cox, 3 sisters: Temekio (Leonard) Daniels, Shirell (Darell) Honora, Tawanka Mumphery. 1 brother: Giovanni (Tynesia) Johnson and a host of relatives and friends. Visiting 9 AM, Saturday, October 19 at Buena Vista Baptist Church, St. James until religious services at 11 AM, conducted by Rev. Dr. Joseph Coleman, Sr., Pastor. Please visit www.dembyandson.com to sign the guestbook.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2019
