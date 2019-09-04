Donnie passed away unexpectedly in the company of family and friends on Saturday, August 31, 2019 on Belle River at the age of 58. He was an extractor operator for Turner Specialty Services; resident and native of Port Allen, La. Visiting will be at Wilbert Funeral Home, Plaquemine on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 10am until religious services at 1pm, conducted by Rev. Jimmy Womack. Interment will follow at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine. He is survived by his wife, Leslie DeJean Matherne; daughter, Amber Matherne Firmin and husband Cody; son, Steven Matherne and wife Amy; grandchildren, Ella Grace and Eli Firmin; sisters, Pamela Berry and husband Johnny, Mary "Suzie" Mabile, Sandy Young and husband Kenny, and Lois Webre and husband C.J.; brothers, Jim Matherne and wife Donna, and David Matherne and wife Cindy; mother in law, Bernadine "Deanie" DeJean; sisters in law, Phyllis Golmon and Sharon Landry and husband Bobby; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, James, Jr and Velma Rivet Matherne. Pallbearers will be Jeff Johnson, Jimmy Matherne, Josh Webre, Chance Webre, Dane Cochran and Craig Cochran. Honorary pallbearers will be Eli Firmin, Travis Matherne, Cody Chisolm and Justin Johnson. Donnie loved his grandchildren more than life and riding the 4-wheeler with Eli. He also loved hunting, fishing, restoring his 1979 Ford F-150 and riding his Harley with his podna's. In the words of Donnie, "Sacré bleu!!" Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 4 to Sept. 7, 2019