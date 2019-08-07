Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Adrien Browning. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Home East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-399-4352 Visitation 9:30 AM University Methodist Memorial service 11:00 AM University Methodist Send Flowers Obituary

Donald Adrien Browning, 81, passed away on August 4, 2019 surrounded by his family. Don was a lifelong resident of Baton Rouge and a graduate of Istrouma High School and LSU. He attended First Baptist Church where he served as deacon and later in life University Methodist Church. The Browning family would like to thank the members of his Sunday School class, CCC, at University Methodist for many years of joy and friendship. Don loved the Mississippi Gulf Coast and had many wonderful years at his camp in Pass Christian. His family and friends have great memories of boat rides, catching and eating seafood, and lots of ice cream with him. He was also a world traveler, visiting every continent. Don worked at Copolymer Rubber and Chemical in Baton Rouge for 35 years, and was a member of the Industrial Mutual Aid. He served as a member of the Zachary Taylor Parkway Commission and the East Baton Rouge Parish Library Board. He was preceded in death by his parents Pearlie and Ollie Browning and his first wife Lynda Calvit Browning. Don is survived by his wife Beryl Bourgeois Guidry Browning; his children, Don Browning and his wife Tanya Arnold Browning of Gonzales, and Susan Browning Tullos and her husband Mark A Tullos, Jr. of Meridian, MS; and his grandchildren Ashley Browning Ball, Taylor Browning, Luke Tullos, Katherine Tullos Gregory, Spencer Tullos and Madeline Tullos and four great grandchildren. He is also survived by his stepchildren, Michelle and Bryan Glatter, Celeste and Mike Longo, Jacqueline Thomas, Toby Guidry, 11 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. A memorial service celebrating Don's life will be held at University Methodist on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11:00 am. A visitation will begin at 9:30 am. In lieu of flowers donations to Alzheimer's research or University Methodist CCC Class will be appreciated.

