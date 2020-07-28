1/1
Donald Albert Dean Sr.
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Albert Dean Sr, age 77, a resident of Baton Rouge, La., passed away on July 25, 2020, Donald was born on September 13, 1942 in Alexandria, Louisiana. He graduated from Menard Memorial High School in 1960 where he was a member of a state champion baseball team. He married Evelyn Ann Guillory on August 11, 1962. Donald served 8 years on active duty in the Air Force and went on to retire as a Major from the Army Reserve. He graduated from Louisiana State University in 1971 with a degree in accounting. He worked as a revenue agent for the Internal Revenue Service until 1978 then as a CPA in private practice with Lamothe & Dean and Dean & Dean. He enjoyed motorhome traveling, golf, and fishing. Donald is survived by his wife of 57 years, Evelyn Dean, sons Donnie Dean and his wife, Kim, David Dean and his wife, Diane, sister Vicki Broussard and husband C.J., and brother Wayne Dean; mother Zepher Dean; grandchildren, Donnie, Josalyn, Erin and Regan Dean; great grandchildren, Jackson, Evelyn and Olivia Layton, Sylus Dean. He is preceded in death by his father A.C. Dean. There will be a private ceremony at Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved