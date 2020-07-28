Donald Albert Dean Sr, age 77, a resident of Baton Rouge, La., passed away on July 25, 2020, Donald was born on September 13, 1942 in Alexandria, Louisiana. He graduated from Menard Memorial High School in 1960 where he was a member of a state champion baseball team. He married Evelyn Ann Guillory on August 11, 1962. Donald served 8 years on active duty in the Air Force and went on to retire as a Major from the Army Reserve. He graduated from Louisiana State University in 1971 with a degree in accounting. He worked as a revenue agent for the Internal Revenue Service until 1978 then as a CPA in private practice with Lamothe & Dean and Dean & Dean. He enjoyed motorhome traveling, golf, and fishing. Donald is survived by his wife of 57 years, Evelyn Dean, sons Donnie Dean and his wife, Kim, David Dean and his wife, Diane, sister Vicki Broussard and husband C.J., and brother Wayne Dean; mother Zepher Dean; grandchildren, Donnie, Josalyn, Erin and Regan Dean; great grandchildren, Jackson, Evelyn and Olivia Layton, Sylus Dean. He is preceded in death by his father A.C. Dean. There will be a private ceremony at Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.