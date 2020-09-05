Donald Anthony Fonte, born November 19, 1939 died September 2, 2020 in Baton Rouge, LA. He was 80 years old. He lived most of his life and practiced as an orthopedic surgeon in Zachary, LA. For the last months of his life, he was cared for at the Louisiana War Veterans Home in Jackson, LA. He was a graduate of Zachary High School, attended Tulane University and Louisiana State University School of Medicine, receiving his MD in 1964. He then completed his internship and residency in Philadelphia, PA and received a PhD from from Thomas Jefferson University. He was a physician in the Navy from 1970-1972. In 1977 he returned from California to Zachary to practice in his hometown. He retired in 2003. He was an adventurous, creative man who loved life, and a 35 year member of Alcoholics Anonymous. He was preceded in death by his parents Anthony Fonte and Gertrude Knap Fonte and brother Kenny Fonte. He is survived by his wife Kathleen Fonte, sister Jeanne Marie Partin, brother Spencer Fonte, children Dana, John, Chris, Tyrel and Faran Fonte, and four granddaughters. Sadly, because of Covid, normal funeral services will not be held at this time. We will be announcing a memorial at a later date. Please visit his memorial website at donald-fonte@forevermissed.com
to share in the memories of all who loved him. Memorials may be made to the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, P.O. Box 64348, St. Paul, MN 55164-034 in Donald's name.