Donald Anthony Waguespack
Donald Anthony Waguespack, 65, a native and resident of Napoleonville, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, after a lengthy battle with cancer. Donald is survived by his wife of 22 years, Danine LaRive Waguespack; sisters, Debra W. Landry (Louis) and Denise W. Jackson (Joseph); children, Joshua Waguespack, Jacob Waguespack (April), and Hope Waguespack Simons (Michael); grandchildren, Allen Jacob, Madison and Rylee Waguespack, Charlotte and Catherine Simons, Cameron Fryou and Mark and Halie Mayon. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gaston J. Waguespack, Jr. and Renee Lee Musso Waguespack, and brother, David A. Waguespack, MD. Donald donated his body to science. A memorial Mass in his honor will be celebrated on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at 12:30 pm at St. Philomena Catholic Church in Labadieville. Due to Covid 19, masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, a donation in memory of Donald to the charity of your choice may be made.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Memorial Mass
12:30 PM
St. Philomena Catholic Church
