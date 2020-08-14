1/
Donald Arlie "Bo" Poe
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald "Bo" Arlie Poe, 67, a resident of Central and born in Lufkin, TX, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. He was a retired insulator with more than 30 years of service. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Baker, LA. Bo is survived by his mother, Mildred "Millie" Poe of Central, sisters, Connie Poe of Greenwell Springs, Wanda Dupre (Mark) of Franklin, Donna Dupont (Terry) of Hammond, brothers, Greg Poe of Central, Ronnie Poe of Zachary and James Ivy of Walker. He was preceded in death by his father, Edgar C. Poe. Bo was a member of NRA and loved to hunt, fish, his music and playing his guitar.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Hillcrest Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Charlet Funeral Home, Inc., Clinton, LA - Clinton
10761 Bank Street
Clinton, LA 70722
225-683-5176
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved