Donald "Bo" Arlie Poe, 67, a resident of Central and born in Lufkin, TX, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. He was a retired insulator with more than 30 years of service. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Baker, LA. Bo is survived by his mother, Mildred "Millie" Poe of Central, sisters, Connie Poe of Greenwell Springs, Wanda Dupre (Mark) of Franklin, Donna Dupont (Terry) of Hammond, brothers, Greg Poe of Central, Ronnie Poe of Zachary and James Ivy of Walker. He was preceded in death by his father, Edgar C. Poe. Bo was a member of NRA and loved to hunt, fish, his music and playing his guitar.

