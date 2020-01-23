Donald "Quackman" Augustus Sr.

Greater St James Baptist Chr
1627 N 44th St
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 926-3176
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Greater St. James Baptist Church
1627 North 44th St.
Baton Rouge, LA
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
St. James Baptist Church
1105 North 44th St.
Baton Rouge, LA
Obituary
Donald "Quackman" Augustus Sr, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the age of 70. He is survived by his children; Donald, Shanta, Karenca, Brian, and Brittany, and a host of other family. He was a graduate of McKinley High School and was loved by all who knew him. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Greater St. James Baptist Church, 1627 North 44th St., Baton Rouge, LA from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at St. James Baptist Church, 1105 North 44th St., 10:00 am, Rev. Wilfred Fontenot, officiating.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 23 to Jan. 25, 2020
