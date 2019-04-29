A resident of Kentwood, LA, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019 in Kentwood, LA. He was born March 31, 1938 in Easleyville, LA and was 81 years of age. He is survived by 1 son Donald B. Easley, Jr. and wife, Terri; Peggy Allen, significant other and care giver; Jan LaBorde, the mother of his children; 5 grandchildren, Brannon Holton, Micah Holton, Donald B. "Trey" Easley, III, Dustin J. Easley and wife, Kristen and Jacy Lynn Porta; 4 great- grandchildren, Bryce Holton, Braxton Holton, Stella Holton and Aleah Porta; 1 brother, Tommy Lane Easley and wife, Kaye; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by wife, Julie Easley; parents, Toler Tom Easley and Lillie Mae McKlemurry; 1 brother, John L. Easley, Sr.; 1 daughter, Janet Ann Easley. Pallbearers, Brannon Holton, Micah Holton, Trey Easley, Dustin Easley, Mark Easley and Jerry Simmons. Honarary Pallbearers, Tommy Easley, Paul Pittman, Joe Earl Easley, Gerald McMillan and Jacy Porta. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Kentwood, from 6:00 PM until 9:00 PM, Tuesday, April 30, 2019, and from 8:00 AM until religious services at 10:00 AM Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Services conducted by Rev. Donnie Easley. Interment New Zion Cemetery, Kentwood, LA. A special thank you to Community Hospice Care. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2019