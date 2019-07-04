Donald, of Baton Rouge, LA, died at age 60 on July 1, 2019, in a car accident. He is survived by his children: Dana, Quinn, Logan, & Sabreena Bozeman, grandchild, LeNaye, mother, Juanita Mee Bozeman, siblings: Doug (Shelly), Jane (Danny) Matheny, Carol (Wayne) Zulla, Bill (Cindy), Jill (Kenny) Mercado, Mike (Laura), & Julie (Steven) Johnson. Preceded in death by father, R. D. Bozeman, Jr. He was a 1977 graduate of Catholic High & attended LSU. He worked at Stryker Corp. He had a knack for repairing mechanical things. He was always helping people and was a loving & kind person. His favorite hangout was at the river with Bill. I'll miss you, "me brother."
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 4 to July 6, 2019