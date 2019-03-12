Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Major Donald Burland Smallwood. View Sign

Major Donald Burland Smallwood, U.S. Army (Retired), passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Barbara Ann Hurst Smallwood. Donald is survived by his loving children, Tammy Smallwood Roark (Steven), Donald Burland Smallwood, Jr., Brenda Suzanne Smallwood, and Joseph Patrick Smallwood (Tonya); four granddaughters, Amanda Roark Bonura, Kathryn Roark Reis, Caitlin Alane Smallwood, and Carsyn Ann Smallwood; and one great-grandson, Darren Hunter Reis. Born on May 17, 1934 in Gulf Hammock, FL to Lucius Burland Smallwood and Mildred Watkins Smallwood (both deceased), Donald is survived by his eight siblings, Amelia Dampier, Maxine Sharpe, Sarah Varnum, Lugene Schinagel, Joann Starr, Abigail McGehee, Carl Smallwood, and Howard ("Hank") Smallwood, as well as numerous nieces and nephews and their progeny (from both the Hurst and Smallwood clans). In Dec. 1952, Donald enlisted in the U.S. Army, wherein he served honorably for 22 years. His assignments included Ft. Jackson, SC, Ft. Gordon, GA, Ft. Hood, TX, Eglin AFB, FL, Ft. Benning, GA, Ft. Bragg, NC, Ft. Carson, CO, and NSA in Algiers, LA. He served a year and four months in Korea, three years in Germany, and two tours in Vietnam. A highly decorated war Veteran, Donald courageously served his country as a U.S. Army Ranger, Paratrooper, Green Beret, Commanding Officer of a 12-man Special Forces A Detachment, and Commanding Officer of Company D 1/11 Infantry ("Delta Co."). After retiring from the U.S. Army in 1974, Donald worked for the Internal Revenue Service in New Orleans, Louisiana, until his retirement in 1994. Donald was a long-time member of First Pentecostal Church in Marrero, Louisiana. He was an avid reader, hunter and fisherman. He also delighted in taking his family on many road trips, introducing them to the natural wonders and great beauty of our country. He thoroughly enjoyed a good joke or a tall tale... both the telling and hearing. He fiercely loved his family, friends and the "sons of his heart" (his Delta Co. boys). Donald was a man among men: A man of honor and character, well-loved and loving... he will be greatly missed by all whose lives he touched. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Banks Page Theus Funeral Home, 410 N. Webster St., Wildwood, FL 34785. A funeral service will be held at this same location on Saturday, March 16, 2019, beginning at 3:00 p.m., followed immediately by burial, with full military honors, at Pine Level Cemetery in Oxford, FL. (In lieu of flowers, should you wish to make a donation to The Society of the Fifth Division, please contact George Shoener- Treasurer, Society of the 5th Division, 7472 Pamela's Way, Easton, Maryland 21601 or to the Pine Level Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 420, Wildwood, Florida, 34785.) 