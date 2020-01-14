Donald Charles Kuehn passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the age of 74, at AdventHealth Orlando. He was born June 17, 1945, in Los Angeles, California to Robert Jasper Kuehn and Kathleen Belle January Kuehn. The family moved back to his Father's hometown, Natchez, Mississippi, in September of 1945. Donald graduated from Natchez-Adams High School in the Class of 1964, and after being accepted to Harvard University decided to stay close to home. He graduated from The University of Southern Mississippi in August of 1969 with a Degree in Business Administration. He married Charlotte Lucile Roberts on April 5, 1970 at the First Presbyterian Church in Brookhaven, Mississippi. After teaching math and working in real estate he settled on Banking at Baton Rouge Bank in Baton Rouge, Louisiana in 1979. He graduated from The School of Banking of the South at Louisiana State University in June 1985. Donald moved to Ruston, Louisiana in 1986 after accepting a position as Vice President managing Commercial Services at Ruston State Bank. Donald moved back to Baton Rouge in 1996 and worked in Commercial Lending at Deposit Guaranty National Bank. Donald retired from the banking industry in 2012 after distinguishing himself as a well-respected Senior Vice President specializing in Commercial Lending at Trustmark National Bank in Columbus, Mississippi. Donald was preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Kathleen; his wife, Charlotte; his brother, Robert Jasper "Bobby" Kuehn, Jr.; his identical twin, Richard Franklin "Dick" Kuehn, Sr.; and his sister Karen Jo Kuehn Clements. Donald is survived by his daughter, Bonnie Elizabeth Kuehn Trueblood and husband, Robert Todd Trueblood; two grandsons, Justin Ray Trueblood and Lucas Case Trueblood of Eustis, Florida. Visitation will be on Saturday, January 25th, 2020 at Laird Funeral Home in Natchez, Mississippi from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. A Memorial Service will be held following in Laird Chapel with Dan Wynn officiating. Interment will be in Greenlawn Memorial Park in Natchez, Mississippi.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 14 to Jan. 25, 2020