Donald "Jack" Chitty, 81, transitioned peacefully on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was a native of Oakdale, LA and a resident of Gonzales, LA. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, golf, traveling and spending time with his family. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Anita Gormanous Chitty; sons, John Chitty and Benjamin Chitty; grandchildren, Emily Chitty Theriot and Christopher William Chitty. He is preceded in death by his parents, Cleta Cramer and Benjamin Earl Chitty; daughter in law, Mary Artz Chitty. Family and friends of Jack are invited to attend the Visitation from 10am-12pm on Thursday, November 5, at Ourso Funeral Home-Gonzales. Funeral Service will immediately follow Visitation.

