1/1
Donald "Jack" Chitty
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald "Jack" Chitty, 81, transitioned peacefully on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was a native of Oakdale, LA and a resident of Gonzales, LA. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, golf, traveling and spending time with his family. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Anita Gormanous Chitty; sons, John Chitty and Benjamin Chitty; grandchildren, Emily Chitty Theriot and Christopher William Chitty. He is preceded in death by his parents, Cleta Cramer and Benjamin Earl Chitty; daughter in law, Mary Artz Chitty. Family and friends of Jack are invited to attend the Visitation from 10am-12pm on Thursday, November 5, at Ourso Funeral Home-Gonzales. Funeral Service will immediately follow Visitation.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Ourso Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
5
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Ourso Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ourso Funeral Home
13533 Airline Highway
Gonzales, LA 70737
2256478608
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 3, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Ourso Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved