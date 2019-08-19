Donald "Bo" Deshotels, passed away on August 16, 2019 at the age of 38. He is survived by his two sons, Gabriel and Brendon and their mothers, Leslie and Elsie. His mother, Glenda Calloway Sockwell and husband, Glynn; sister Dallas Deshotels Martinez and husband Jessie; grandmother, Ouida Calloway; and his nephews, Austin, Cason, and Landon. He was preceded in death by his father, Donald "Don" Deshotels, grandparents, Damien and Rita Deshotels, and grandfather, T.Joe Calloway. A visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home in Baton Rouge on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 5-8 pm. Visitation will continue on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 12 pm with a service to follow at 2 pm. Pallbearers will be Blake McGraw, Brannon McGraw, Todd Kepper, Kyle Kepper, Mathew Martinez, and William (Obie) Waggoner. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to JDRF, 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY. 10004 or JDRF.org to help find a cure for his two sons that have type 1.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 19 to Aug. 22, 2019