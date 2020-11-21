Donald "Cory" Dreher died on Friday, November 20, 2020. He was 43 years old, a resident of Zachary and was a Maintenance Millwright with W.R. Grace. Visitation will be at First Baptist Church Zachary on Monday, November 23, 2020 from 9am until service at 11am conducted by Dr. Wayne Barnes. Burial will be in Eastern Star Cemetery, Wilson. Cory is survived by his beloved wife of 18 years, Karen Millican Dreher and their children, Malorie, Anna and Lane Dreher. His brother, Trey Gulledge and wife, Dawn, father in law and mother in law, Buddy and Anita Millican. Mom, Janice Jones, Sisters in law and brothers in law, Laurie and Ben James, Billy and Brandi Millican, Clint and Jennifer Millican and Erin and Shane Jeansonne and numerous nieces and nephews. Aunt, Judy Dreher and cousin, Jennifer Dreher. Cory is preceded in death by his grandparents, Don and Pauline Dreher, father, Donald R. Dreher and uncle, Mike Dreher. Pallbearers will be Trey Gulledge, Billy Millican, Clint Millican, Shane Jeansonne, Ben James, Brad Hughes, Fuzzy Ferguson, Dillon Melancon, and Dan Thompson. Honorary pallbearers will be Buddy Millican, Brian Monistere and Terry Temple. Special thanks to all of Cory's family and friends who have supported him throughout this difficult time. Share sympathies, condolences and memories at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.