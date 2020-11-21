1/1
Donald "Cory" Dreher
Donald "Cory" Dreher died on Friday, November 20, 2020. He was 43 years old, a resident of Zachary and was a Maintenance Millwright with W.R. Grace. Visitation will be at First Baptist Church Zachary on Monday, November 23, 2020 from 9am until service at 11am conducted by Dr. Wayne Barnes. Burial will be in Eastern Star Cemetery, Wilson. Cory is survived by his beloved wife of 18 years, Karen Millican Dreher and their children, Malorie, Anna and Lane Dreher. His brother, Trey Gulledge and wife, Dawn, father in law and mother in law, Buddy and Anita Millican. Mom, Janice Jones, Sisters in law and brothers in law, Laurie and Ben James, Billy and Brandi Millican, Clint and Jennifer Millican and Erin and Shane Jeansonne and numerous nieces and nephews. Aunt, Judy Dreher and cousin, Jennifer Dreher. Cory is preceded in death by his grandparents, Don and Pauline Dreher, father, Donald R. Dreher and uncle, Mike Dreher. Pallbearers will be Trey Gulledge, Billy Millican, Clint Millican, Shane Jeansonne, Ben James, Brad Hughes, Fuzzy Ferguson, Dillon Melancon, and Dan Thompson. Honorary pallbearers will be Buddy Millican, Brian Monistere and Terry Temple. Special thanks to all of Cory's family and friends who have supported him throughout this difficult time. Share sympathies, condolences and memories at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church Zachary
NOV
23
Service
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church Zachary
Funeral services provided by
Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA - Zachary
4230 High Street
Zachary, LA 70791
225-654-4480
November 21, 2020
It was such a honor taking care of you what a beautiful person you and your family were may u continue to rest in heaven ❤
Sade Wilson
Friend
November 21, 2020
Karen, there are no words to comfort you today, only time will heal the heart. Jim and I pray that you find strength in the family that surrounds you. You and your family are in our thoughts. God Bless you all.

Dr. Jim and Patia LaCour
Dr. Jim and Patia LaCour
Friend
