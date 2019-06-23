Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald E. Metcalf. View Sign Service Information Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA 4230 High Street Zachary , LA 70791 (225)-654-4480 Send Flowers Obituary

Donald E. Metcalf, a resident of Zachary, died on Thursday, June 20, 2019 in an automobile accident. He was 70 years old. Don was retired from Entergy and was a US Army veteran having served in Korea. Memorial Visitation will be on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Zachary from 10am until Mass of Christian Burial at 12pm conducted by Fr. M. Jeffery Bayhi. Inurnment will be at Louisiana National Cemetery, Zachary. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Pat Metcalf. Children, Casey Metcalf and wife, Lena; Todd Metcalf and wife, Allison and Teresa Joseph and husband, Daniel. Brother, Bill Metcalf and wife, Sandie, sister in law, Pauline Metcalf and brother in law and sister in law, Mike and Lori Coughlin. 3 grandchildren, Matt Metcalf and wife, Hannah and Phillip Joseph and Elisabeth Joseph. He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Mary Metcalf, brother, Edgar Metcalf and father in law and mother in law, Larry and Helen Coughlin. Don was an active member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Choir, Men's Club and Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed carpentry. Memorial donations may be made to La State Troopers Association, 8120 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 or St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Capital Campaign, 4727 McHugh Dr. Zachary, LA 70791.

Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 23 to June 25, 2019

