Donald Eddie Jackson entered into eternal rest peacefully in his home on April 29, 2020 at the age of 77. He was a Retired Teacher. Survived by his wife, Sandra S. Jackson; daughter, Angela R. Jackson; son, Michael Jackson; sisters, Myrtle J. Jefferson, Geraldine Jackson and Cynthia Jackson.

