Donald Edward Thomas, a 30-year resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on September 21, 2020 at the age of 74. Donald is survived by his wife Myong Thomas (née Oh); his children, Tammie Marie, Donald, and Kimberly Thomas; his grandchildren, Kylie Guidry, Aiden Thomas, Christiana Thompson, and Falynn Decker; his 2 siblings, Richard Thomas and Diane Wood; and 4 nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, and his daughter, Terri Lynn Thompson. Donald was born in Elmira, New York on April 4, 1946 to Ernest Theron and Ruth Agnes Thomas. He grew up in a loving family and was the eldest of 3 children. He played sports throughout his career at Horseheads High School before graduating in 1964. Donald married his high school sweetheart and started a family at a young age, but later divorced. In May of 1967, he followed in his father's footsteps and enlisted in the United States Army. Throughout his military career, Donald was able to experience different cultures and countries while traveling the United States as well as overseas. He had multiple assignments in both Germany and in South Korea - where he was fated to meet his wife of 47 years, Myong. Donald & Myong were married on April 14, 1973 in Killeen, Texas and shortly after, welcomed their first child together. They hopped from one place to the next, living only a couple years in each location and having 2 more children along the way. Their residences include Texas, California, Maryland, S. Korea, Germany, and finally Louisiana. Donald received numerous medals, ribbons, and awards while working his way up in rank. In 1992, he proudly received an Honorable Discharge after serving his country for 25 years. He was ranked a Master Sergeant (E08) in Army Intelligence at the time of his retirement. After retirement, Donald briefly worked as a security guard before becoming an employee of his wife's at her general store in Zachary, Louisiana. When he was not under his wife's cracking whip, he spent time fiddling with his computer, operating his ham radio, officiating sports through LHSAA, hunting, laying on the couch with a good book in his hands and spending time with his grandchildren, as well as many other things. He will be missed dearly. Donald enjoyed doing everything under the sun and constantly found new hobbies and interests to occupy his time. From rodeos, car racing, racquet ball, football, baseball, collecting/selling comics and sports cards to bowling, fishing, golf, and silk flower arrangements, there was nothing he didn't dabble in. He was happiest when he was in the company of others sharing life's stories and lessons or just shooting the breeze. Donald had the gift of gab and could strike up conversations with anyone and everyone, young or old. He liked to laugh (often at his own jokes) and found joy in making others laugh too. He loved his family and his pets with his whole heart. There were no limits to what he would do for those in need. His heart was too soft and big to say no to anyone. He never spoke ill of anyone no matter the circumstances. Donald will be remembered for his huge heart, his compassion, his empathy, his nonjudgmental character, his teasing jokes, his funny personality quirks, his use of corny phrases like "horse feathers", his yelling of "QUIET" and/or "CAREFUL" conditioned to any noise kids make, his whistling rendition of The Cavalry Charge or Reveille while performing tasks, his crying while watching Extreme Home Makeover, and so much more. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Donald's life at Central Funeral Home located at 9995 Hooper Road, Central, Louisiana, 70818 on Saturday, September 26, 2020. Visitation will begin at 2 pm and will be followed by funeral services at 4 pm.

