Donald Eidsen "Unc" Helmke. We all lost our hero on August 12, 2020, to COVID-19. Donald was born on January 18, 1940, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and a resident of Watson, Louisiana. He was the sweetest guy we ever knew. He was a devoted family man who loved his family above all else. His love was unconditional. He took great pride in watching his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and the rest of his beautiful family learn and grow. He is survived by his bride, Carolyn Helmke; children, Sherri Russell and husband Randy, Stephen Helmke, Stephanie Perrault, Sande Bardwell and husband Marcus; grandchildren, Lacie Marchiafava and husband Chris, Kacie Parlow and husband Morgan, Madelyn Smith, Cher Perrault, Simone Perrault, Alvin Perrault, Claire Credeur, and Jackson Bardwell; step grandchildren, Renee Russell Hughes and Randy Russell Jr.; great grandchildren, Bayli McClendon, Bradyn Marchiafava, Brynli Marchiafava, and Dax Simoneaux; step great grandchildren, Allie McNatt, J.C. Hughes and Ethan Russell (US Army); brother, Jimmy Helmke; and numerous nieces, nephews, other family members, and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry Michael Helmke Sr. and Lillian Victoria Sevier Helmke; brother, Henry Michael Helmke Jr.; sisters, Shirley Helmke Johnson and spouse, and Beverly Helmke Phenix and spouse; niece, Denise Brown; nephew, Ladd Johnson. Donald served in the US Army for three years; he served 16 months in Korea and was discharged as a Sergeant E5. He retired from the Baton Rouge Fire Department as a Deputy Chief. During his tenure at the Baton Rouge Fire Department, he was a home builder part time for 25 years. He loved all sports. He played basketball in high school, in the army, and with the Baton Rouge Fire Department. He played softball in the army, with the Baton Rouge Fire Department, and with the seniors in Baton Rouge. He was a member of the Big Track Hunting Club for 31 years. In his forties, he started playing golf. He was hooked from the first time he played. He enjoyed playing with his brother, Jimmy, and a group of golf buddies he became very close to. Golf was by far the most fun and challenging game he had ever played. He continued doing carpenter work, playing golf, and was available for anyone who called needing help until his death. Pallbearers will be Stephen Helmke, Dax Simoneaux, Alvin Perrault, Bradyn Marchiafava, Jackson Bardwell, Bryan Phenix, Darren Funderburk, Alex Funderburk, and Jason Helmke. Honorary pallbearers are Jimmy Helmke, Marcus Bardwell, Morgan Parlow, Joey Ray, Buddy and Homer Fitzhugh, Tootsie Winston, Anthony Magee, Russell Starns, Jonathan Starns, Butch Barcelona, JJ Helmke, Bryan Paul Phenix Jr., Ricky Campbell, Gabe Mouton, Ray Michelli, Donald Artieta, Floyd Kimble, Ted Kerico, Vernon Long, Steve Ward, Maxie Thiel and the rest of his golf buddies. Visitation will be at Green Oaks Funeral Home on Florida Boulevard in Baton Rouge on Monday, August 17, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Recitation of the Rosary will be at 3:45 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Father Mike Maroney on Tuesday, August 18, at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, Central, at 11:00 am. Pop was not a suit man. For those attending, please wear a golf shirt and slacks. Ladies, keep it casual. Masks are absolutely required. The last thing Pop would have wanted is for anyone to get sick while attending his funeral. Please be cautious. For those who are unable to attend under the present circumstances, a card, letter, or note would be greatly appreciated. Please mail to the following address: P.O. Box 397, Watson, LA 70786. The Post Office Box will be available for the next 5 months. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to any local chapters of the following: American Heart Association
, Diabetes Association, St. Jude, and FCSN (Firefighter Cancer Support Network).