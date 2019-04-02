Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Eugene "Donnie" Gifford. View Sign

Donald "Donnie" Eugene Gifford, 53 years old, beloved husband, brother, uncle and friend to many was called to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on March 29, 2019. Donnie was born to Roy Edwin and Doris Jean Gifford in Kingstown, Rhode Island on May 5th, 1965, as a surprise 19 minutes after his twin sister Susan's birth. The family moved to different places frequently due to Roy Gifford's military career, finally settling in Baker, Louisiana just after Donnie and Susan turned nine. He was really good with numbers always figuring, calculating and conscious of the math around him. Donnie loved all sports, but especially enjoyed Notre Dame Football. He cherished all of his family and had a special place in his heart for his pets. Donnie is survived by wife, Carol Gifford, of Pasadena, Texas; sister, Susan and her husband Louie Vielee, of Port Allen, Louisiana; brother, David Gifford and his wife Valerie, of Chattanooga, Tennessee; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of in-laws who treasured him. Donnie was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Doris Gifford; his oldest brother, Lester, and his sister-in-law, Cheryl Boudreaux Gifford. Pallbearers will be Louie Vielee, Jason Allen, David Gifford, Jamie Hicks, Andy Vielee, and Michael Kelly. The Gifford family wishes to thank all who provided care to Donnie at US Renal Care, Memorial Hermann Southeast and most recently Harbor Hospice. Special recognition to Doctors Mahendra and Aruna Agraharkar and Dr. Saqib for their care of Donald. The first funeral service will be held at 2:00pm., Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Niday-Fairmont Funeral Home, in Pasadena. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. The second funeral service will be held at 12:00pm., Friday, April 5, 2019, at Baker Funeral Home, 6401 Groom Road, Baker, LA. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until the service begins. Interment will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Baker, La. The online guestbook may be signed by visiting Donald "Donnie" Eugene Gifford, 53 years old, beloved husband, brother, uncle and friend to many was called to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on March 29, 2019. Donnie was born to Roy Edwin and Doris Jean Gifford in Kingstown, Rhode Island on May 5th, 1965, as a surprise 19 minutes after his twin sister Susan's birth. The family moved to different places frequently due to Roy Gifford's military career, finally settling in Baker, Louisiana just after Donnie and Susan turned nine. He was really good with numbers always figuring, calculating and conscious of the math around him. Donnie loved all sports, but especially enjoyed Notre Dame Football. He cherished all of his family and had a special place in his heart for his pets. Donnie is survived by wife, Carol Gifford, of Pasadena, Texas; sister, Susan and her husband Louie Vielee, of Port Allen, Louisiana; brother, David Gifford and his wife Valerie, of Chattanooga, Tennessee; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of in-laws who treasured him. Donnie was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Doris Gifford; his oldest brother, Lester, and his sister-in-law, Cheryl Boudreaux Gifford. Pallbearers will be Louie Vielee, Jason Allen, David Gifford, Jamie Hicks, Andy Vielee, and Michael Kelly. The Gifford family wishes to thank all who provided care to Donnie at US Renal Care, Memorial Hermann Southeast and most recently Harbor Hospice. Special recognition to Doctors Mahendra and Aruna Agraharkar and Dr. Saqib for their care of Donald. The first funeral service will be held at 2:00pm., Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Niday-Fairmont Funeral Home, in Pasadena. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. The second funeral service will be held at 12:00pm., Friday, April 5, 2019, at Baker Funeral Home, 6401 Groom Road, Baker, LA. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until the service begins. Interment will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Baker, La. The online guestbook may be signed by visiting www.bakerfuneralhomeonline.com. Funeral Home Baker Funeral Home

6401 Groom Road

Baker , LA 70714

(225) 775-1991 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close