Donald F. Barriner of Baton Rouge, Louisiana passed away June 9, 2019 at the age of 85. He was a resident of Baton Rouge since 1965, born and raised in Poplar Bluff, Mo. He served in the US Army, in the Korean War, was a POW and received the Purple Heart 65 years later in a ceremony on May 5, 2016 where the Mayor of Baton Rouge proclaimed that day "Don Barriner Day". He leaves behind a large loving family, wife and love of his life Barbara Barriner, three children - son, Kimothy Barriner, daughter Ann & Richard Harrington, daughter Georgia & Tony Pierce, seven grandchildren, Trina Barriner, Kimberly Abess, Carl Thoreson, Josephine Leonard, Sarah Pierce, Victoria Harrington, and Vaughan Pierce, nine great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. He owned and operated DF Machine Shop in Baton Rouge for over 35 years. He was a loving husband and wonderful father. Memorial services pending
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 11 to June 12, 2019