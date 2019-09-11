Donald Felix Hebert, a native of Thibodaux, LA and resident of Gramercy, LA, was born on September 1, 1927 and passed away on September 10, 2019 at the age of 92. "Surely your goodness and love will follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever" Psalm 23.6 He is survived by his wife Barbara Navarre Hebert; son, Donald Edmond Hebert (Joellyn Weber); daughters, Sonya H. Roussel (Mickey) and Mary H. White (Dennis); sister, Joann H. Robichaux; 8 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lucien J. Hebert, Sr. and Maude Bernard; brothers, L.J. Hebert, Jr., Calvin "Dean" Hebert, and Charles Ray Hebert; and sister, Maude Rita H. Morvant. Donald was a good, honorable husband and father. He loved his God, his family and friends, and his country. He was proud to be a U.S. Marine. He was a long time employee of Kaiser Aluminum in Gramercy, LA where he retired as Power and Utilities Manager. With Kaiser he had assignments in India and Jamaica. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed many happy days playing with his golf buddies at Riverlands Country Club in LaPlace. He served his church and community over the years as a little league baseball coach, trustee of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, and the early years of the St. James Parish Planning Commission. A visitation will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Most Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, Gramercy, LA from 9:00 AM until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. The family would like to thank Dr. Randall Poche and staff at Poche Medical Clinic, Feliciana Home Health, Southeast LA Veterans Home, and special caregivers, Beulah Rosemain and Juanita Scott. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Most Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, P.O. Box 129, Paulina, LA 70763. Rose Lynn Funeral Services is entrusted with handling funeral arrangements. If you would like to view or sign the online guestbook, please visit www.roselynnfuneralhome.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 11 to Sept. 14, 2019