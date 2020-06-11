Donald "Duck" Fleming Sr.
Donald "Duck" Fleming, Sr. departed this life on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. He was 73, a native and resident of Belle Rose, LA. Visitation on Friday, June 12, 2020, at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA from 2:00pm to 4:00pm. A private funeral service will be held on Saturday June 13, 2020, at Williams and Southall Chapel, 101 Loop 945, Donaldsonville, LA at 1:00pm Burial in Virginia Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 11 to Jun. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
