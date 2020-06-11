Donald "Duck" Fleming, Sr. departed this life on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. He was 73, a native and resident of Belle Rose, LA. Visitation on Friday, June 12, 2020, at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA from 2:00pm to 4:00pm. A private funeral service will be held on Saturday June 13, 2020, at Williams and Southall Chapel, 101 Loop 945, Donaldsonville, LA at 1:00pm Burial in Virginia Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 11 to Jun. 13, 2020.