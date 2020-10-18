Donald Francis Farrelly passed away on October 17, 2020 at the age of 92. He was a resident of Prairieville, LA but was born and raised in New Orleans, LA. He attended Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge and graduated with a B.S. degree in Mechanical Engineering. He began his career at Kaiser Aluminum in Chalmette, LA. It is there that he met the love of his life, Doris, his wife of 65 years. After serving 2 years in the U.S. Air Force as a 1st Lieutenant, they settled in Arabi, La. Don spent most of his professional career at Kaiser as a Plant Engineer, working at the Chalmette and Gramercy plants before finishing his career at Kaiser's bauxite plant in Jamaica. Don was an avid LSU fan and football season ticket holder for many years. He served as President for the Greater New Orleans LSU Alumni Chapter and was also Section President for the American Society of Mechanical Engineers. His leisure time was spent playing golf, socializing with friends both old and new, and traveling to exotic places. But he was a family man first and his family was always his priority. Don is survived by his daughters, Cindy Bourg (Larry), Gaby Knapp (Paul), his son Robert Farrelly (Kathy), 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife, Doris Loupe Farrelly, parents, Patrick and Frances Farrelly, and brothers John, Patrick, Jr. and James Farrelly. A funeral mass will be held at St. John the Evangelist Church in Prairieville, LA at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020. Face masks and social distancing will be required. Entombment will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory.

