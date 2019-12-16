Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Francis Rome. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Donald Francis Rome passed away on November 28, 2019 at his home surrounded by family. He was born in Baton Rouge on December 21, 1934. He attended and graduated from the Louisiana State School for the Deaf in 1955. He married the love of his life, Shirley Aucoin and they were together until her death in 2007. After thirty-two years of service, he retired from the U.S. Postal Service. He was a lifelong LSU sports fan. He is survived by his children Timothy Rome, Kathleen Rome and daughter-in-law Rose Padilla, along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar and Angelina Strange Rome, as well as nine brothers and sisters. We want to thank all his family and friends for helping us through this difficult time. A memorial service will be held after the holidays and will be announced to his family and friends. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019

