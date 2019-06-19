James 1:22, DANHO (doers and not hearers only) is the name of the Sunday School class that Don Gibson taught at Judson Baptist Church. Don arrived at his heavenly home June 15, 2019, at the age of 81. Don is waiting for his wife of 33 years, Linda White Gibson; 2 sons, David, Greg (Shannon); daughter, Alexander Short (Donald); 2 sisters, Linda Gibson, Deborah Ratliff; 6 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren. Upon arrival at his heavenly home, he was met by his Savior, Jesus Christ and his parents Raymond and Willa (Bill) Gibson. Don worked 30 yrs for Gerber Products. Memorial service will be June 22, 2019, at Judson Baptist Church, Walker, LA. Visitation noon-2pm, service begins at 2. Honorary pallbearers are members of DANHO class, and Alton Templet, Bill Mount, Brad Judy. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your church mission program or to Judson Baptist Church mission program in memory of Donald Gibson.