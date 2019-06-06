Donald Jackson, affectionately known to his family and friends as "Tank", gained his heavenly wings on Friday, May 31, 2019. He was a native of Woodville, Mississippi. A 1968 graduate of McKinley Senior High School, Baton Rouge, LA. He worked as a Construction Foreman for Fordice Construction until his death. Visitation at Bleakhouse Baptist Church, 5147 Highway 24 East, Woodville, Mississippi on Saturday June, 8, 2019, from 9:00 am until services at 11:00 am conducted by Reverend Reginald Jackson. Internment to follow at the Bleakhouse Baptist Church Cemetery. Donald leaves to cherish his memory; his loving Mother, Alean Jackson Beecham of Baton Rouge, LA.; A special devoted friend, Ollie Marie Boyd of Woodville, MS.; his daughters, CaTiffany McPipe of Zachary, LA.; Brittiany Dixon of Baton Rouge, LA.; Donnanecia Morris of Woodville, MS.; his sons, Brooks Miles of Woodville MS.; Angelo Johnson of Dallas, TX.; and a host of other nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Arrangements entrusted to Mercy Funeral Services, Woodville, MS.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 6 to June 8, 2019