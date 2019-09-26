Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Joseph LeBlanc. View Sign Service Information Visitation 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM Greenwell Springs Baptist Church Greenwell Springs , LA View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM Greenwell Springs Baptist Church Greenwell Springs , LA View Map Interment Following Services Greenwell Springs Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Donald Joseph LeBlanc, 84, born June 30, 1935 in Napoleonville, La to the union of Lee Joseph LeBlanc and Yvonne Boudreaux LeBlanc passed from this life September 24, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, LA surrounded by his loving family. He was an active member of Greenwell Springs Baptist Church and was a member of the Acacia Shrine Temple in Baton Rouge. He had a heart to help children, and he was a person who loved his family with all his heart. He will surely be missed by all who knew him. He is preceded in death by his parents, Yvonne and Lee Joseph LeBlanc, his wife of 62 years Cynthia Joyce LeBlanc, and one son Kenith Ray LeBlanc, as well as his brothers Lionel and Steven LeBlanc. Survivors include his sister Mary Lee Antoon, brother Charles S. LeBlanc, children Randall Joseph LeBlanc and wife Cindy of Port Hudson, LA; George Michael LeBlanc and wife Stacy of Walker, LA; Donald Lloyd LeBlanc and wife Holly of Denham Springs, LA; daughter-in-law Kim LeBlanc of Fairview, TN; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, relatives, and friends. Public visitation will begin at 9:00 am on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Greenwell Springs Baptist Church in Greenwell Springs, LA and will last until 12:00 noon at which time the funeral service will take place. Interment will be at Greenwell Springs Baptist Church immediately afterward with Bro. Brian Robertson officiating under the direction of Renaissance Services in Gonzales, LA. Those honored to serve as pallbearers are Logan LeBlanc, Lance LeBlanc, Landon LeBlanc, Bobby LeBlanc, Skyler McManus, and Jason Jones. Special Honorary pallbearers are Joey LeBlanc, Justin White, and Jordan White.

