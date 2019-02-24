Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Joseph Mansur. View Sign

"Lead Me Home" I have seen my last tomorrow, I'm holding my last breath, Goodbye, sweet world of sorrow, My new life, begins with death. I am standing on the mountain, I can hear the angels songs, I am reaching over Jordon, Take my hand, Lord lead me home. All my burdens, are behind me, I have prayed, my final pray, Don't you cry, over my body, 'Cause that ain't me, lying there. Donald Joseph Mansur, 85, a native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana and resident of Livingston Parish, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his wife and family on Saturday, February 23, 2019. He was married to the love of his life, Shirley Braud Mansur for 65 wonderful years. Donald served honorably in the U.S. Air Force from 1953 - 1955. After his service he settled in Baker, Louisiana where he retired after 30 years as the Postmaster for the Baker Post Office. Donald spent his retirement fishing, relaxing and pursuing his wood work and craft hobby. He loved building wooden toys and trinkets throughout the years for his grandchildren and he would also donate them to the church. His grandchildren will forever treasure their gifts from Paw Paw 'Duck'. Donald was true to his Catholic faith and loved the Lord. He was always thankful for all he had been given in life. Donald was a member of Immaculate Conception Church. He was proud of his Lebanese heritage and it showed with all the great dishes his wife and children would prepare. Donald will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Donald is survived by his loving wife, Shirley Mansur; and their 8 children, Terry Mansur, Tanya Kelly, Tim Mansur and his wife Lisa, Trey Mansur and his wife Shara, Tracy Mansur and his wife Irene, Trina Fairchild, Trecia Price and her husband Steve, Tara May and her husband Jason; 21 grandchildren, Brandy (Chuck) Cahill, Brooke (John) Clark, Ashleigh (Jonathan) Martin, John Ryan Mansur, Abbie (Darren) Cook, Jake (Jessica) Kelly, Jason Abshire, Dane (Nikki) Mansur, Dylan (Deidre) Mansur, Allen (Kristi) David, Adam Mansur, Brent Mansur, Tiffany Mansur, Rich (Meghan) Mansur, Mike Mansur, Derek Fairchild, Ridge Price, Chandler Price, Collin Price, Seth May and Lucas May; 22 great-grandchildren, Allison and Hannah Cahill, Jordan Mansur, Eythan Clark, Mariah Martin, Madison and Asher Cook, Guy and Baby Kelly, Devin and Kara Mansur, Drake and Shelby Mansur, Brenden and Holden David, Lawson and Cade Mansur, Eliana and Avery Mansur, Beckham and Kingston Price; and his brother Weber Mansur. Donald was preceded in death by his parents, Mamie and Weber Mansur; his daughter-in-law, Tammy Mansur; daughter-in-law, Janna Mansur; and son-in-law, Richard Kelly. The pallbearers will be all of his grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his honor to the . The family would like to send a special thank you to Notre Dame Hospice, Nurse Ashley and special daughter-in-law, Leigh Mansur. Visitation will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Denham Springs on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. followed by mass of Christian burial at 1:00 p.m., celebrated by Father Frank Uter. The burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Baker, LA. 