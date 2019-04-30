Donald Lee Armstrong

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Lee Armstrong.
Service Information
A. Wesley's Funeral Home
10810 Ventress Dr
Maringouin, LA
70757
(225)-625-2383
Obituary
Send Flowers

Ms Donald Lee Armstrong, a native of Jacoby and resident of Baton Rouge, passed away Thursday April 25, 2019 at the age of 72 at The Heritage House. Visiting Thursday May 02, 2019 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Resting Place Funeral Home 7840 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge, La. Interment in West Oak Society Cemetery Maringouin, La. She is survived by her cousins, and many other relatives and friends. Professional services entrusted to A Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.