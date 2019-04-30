Ms Donald Lee Armstrong, a native of Jacoby and resident of Baton Rouge, passed away Thursday April 25, 2019 at the age of 72 at The Heritage House. Visiting Thursday May 02, 2019 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Resting Place Funeral Home 7840 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge, La. Interment in West Oak Society Cemetery Maringouin, La. She is survived by her cousins, and many other relatives and friends. Professional services entrusted to A Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2019