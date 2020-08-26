Or Copy this URL to Share

Donald Lee Parker Sr., entered into rest Tuesday, August 18 2020, at Baton Rouge General Bluebonnet Medical Center, Baton Rouge, La. Drive -thru Viewing will be on Thursday August 27, 2020 3 pm -7 pm MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home Denham Springs La. Visitation will be Friday August 28, 2020 12 noon Religious Service will be at 1 pm at Bethany North 13855 Plank Road Baker, La.. Conducted by Garlin Mizell. Interment: Pine Grove Cemetery , Slaughter, La. Arrangement Entrusted to MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, Denham Springs, La.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store