1/1
Donald Lee Parker Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Lee Parker Sr., entered into rest Tuesday, August 18 2020, at Baton Rouge General Bluebonnet Medical Center, Baton Rouge, La. Drive -thru Viewing will be on Thursday August 27, 2020 3 pm -7 pm MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home Denham Springs La. Visitation will be Friday August 28, 2020 12 noon Religious Service will be at 1 pm at Bethany North 13855 Plank Road Baker, La.. Conducted by Garlin Mizell. Interment: Pine Grove Cemetery , Slaughter, La. Arrangement Entrusted to MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, Denham Springs, La.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Service
01:00 PM
Bethany North
Send Flowers
AUG
27
Viewing
03:00 - 07:00 PM
MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home ©
Send Flowers
AUG
28
Visitation
12:00 PM
Bethany North
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home ©
7803 Florida Blvd
Denham Springs, LA 70726
2256658002
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved