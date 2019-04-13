Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Love is true strength and whoever loves much will accomplish much and what is done in love is done well. Our beloved father and grandfather, Donald Lee Pierce who will be remembered for his unconditional love passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 9:15am surrounded by his loving family. Donald was a retired operator of the Bayou Sorrel bridge for 25 years with the Department of Transportation and Development; resident and native of Bayou Sorrel. He was Constable of Iberville Parish from 1995 until 2002, owned several businesses over the years including Pierces Grocery, Pierces Snack Shop and Pierce Tire Service and was a pillar of his community. Donald appreciated and took time to recognize everyone who knew him with love and kindness. He enjoyed time with his family, took pride in each of them and will forever be remembered for his remarkable smile and huge heart. Visiting will be at Wilbert Funeral Home, Plaquemine on Monday, April 15, 2019 from 5 to 9pm and will resume on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 8am until religious services at 11am, conducted by Pastor Ralph Doiron. Interment will follow at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine. He is survived by his children, Myrna Pierce Seneca and husband Huey, and Candy Pierce Verret and Morris "Moose" Verret; grandchildren, Bradley Verret, Blake Verret, Leeann Settoon, Chasity Verret Martinez and husband Trent, Ashley Pierce Alleman and husband Connor, Chene Pierce and Sean Seneca; great grandchildren, Bonnie Claire, Caden, Brady, Isabella, Caroline and Violet; brothers, Marvin Pierce and Randy "Boone" Pierce; and very special family member, Tiffany Mendoza. Preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Carol Mendoza Pierce; son, Donald "Sonny" Pierce; parents, Randolph and Victoria Mire Pierce; brothers, Jerry Thomas and Dennis Lynn Pierce. Pallbearers will be Bradley and Blake Verret, Trent Martinez, Sean Seneca, Chene Pierce and Caden Fonseca. Please share memories online at Love is true strength and whoever loves much will accomplish much and what is done in love is done well. Our beloved father and grandfather, Donald Lee Pierce who will be remembered for his unconditional love passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 9:15am surrounded by his loving family. Donald was a retired operator of the Bayou Sorrel bridge for 25 years with the Department of Transportation and Development; resident and native of Bayou Sorrel. He was Constable of Iberville Parish from 1995 until 2002, owned several businesses over the years including Pierces Grocery, Pierces Snack Shop and Pierce Tire Service and was a pillar of his community. Donald appreciated and took time to recognize everyone who knew him with love and kindness. He enjoyed time with his family, took pride in each of them and will forever be remembered for his remarkable smile and huge heart. Visiting will be at Wilbert Funeral Home, Plaquemine on Monday, April 15, 2019 from 5 to 9pm and will resume on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 8am until religious services at 11am, conducted by Pastor Ralph Doiron. Interment will follow at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine. He is survived by his children, Myrna Pierce Seneca and husband Huey, and Candy Pierce Verret and Morris "Moose" Verret; grandchildren, Bradley Verret, Blake Verret, Leeann Settoon, Chasity Verret Martinez and husband Trent, Ashley Pierce Alleman and husband Connor, Chene Pierce and Sean Seneca; great grandchildren, Bonnie Claire, Caden, Brady, Isabella, Caroline and Violet; brothers, Marvin Pierce and Randy "Boone" Pierce; and very special family member, Tiffany Mendoza. Preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Carol Mendoza Pierce; son, Donald "Sonny" Pierce; parents, Randolph and Victoria Mire Pierce; brothers, Jerry Thomas and Dennis Lynn Pierce. Pallbearers will be Bradley and Blake Verret, Trent Martinez, Sean Seneca, Chene Pierce and Caden Fonseca. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com. Funeral Home Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine

24120 Railroad Avenue

Plaquemine , LA 70764

225-687-1850 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 13 to Apr. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close