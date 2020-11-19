Donald Lee Tucker, Sr., 89 years old, was called to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on November 14, 2020. He entered this world on December 22, 1930, born to Ella Berta and Walter Tucker, in Beaumont, TX. Donald is survived by his wife, Judy Scott Tucker; three sons and one daughter-in-law, two stepsons and two step-daughters; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one brother; one sister; and a host of nieces and nephews. Donald was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Ella Berta Tucker. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation at Baker Funeral Home, 6401 Groom Road, on Saturday, November 21, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. until the funeral service at 12:00 p.m., officiated by Reverend Basil Wicker. The graveside service and burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, in Baker, Louisiana. Masks are required upon entering, and during the visitation and services in the funeral home and chapel.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store