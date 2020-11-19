1/1
Donald Lee Tucker Sr.
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Lee Tucker, Sr., 89 years old, was called to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on November 14, 2020. He entered this world on December 22, 1930, born to Ella Berta and Walter Tucker, in Beaumont, TX. Donald is survived by his wife, Judy Scott Tucker; three sons and one daughter-in-law, two stepsons and two step-daughters; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one brother; one sister; and a host of nieces and nephews. Donald was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Ella Berta Tucker. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation at Baker Funeral Home, 6401 Groom Road, on Saturday, November 21, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. until the funeral service at 12:00 p.m., officiated by Reverend Basil Wicker. The graveside service and burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, in Baker, Louisiana. Masks are required upon entering, and during the visitation and services in the funeral home and chapel.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Baker Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
21
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Baker Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
21
Burial
Hillcrest Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Baker Funeral Home
6401 Groom Road
Baker, LA 70714
(225) 775-1991
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved