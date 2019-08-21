Donald Lynn Williams

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Lynn Williams.
Service Information
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA
70807
(225)-778-1612
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Bethany Church South
11107 Honore Lane
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Donald entered into eternal rest on August 19, 2019 at the age of 59. He was a truck driver. Survived by his wife, Alma Williams; daughter, Tina Williams; grandchildren, Joslyn Williams, Gabriel Williams, Leo Williams, MacKenzie Williams and Caydon Williams. Preceded in death by his son, Jonathan Williams; daughter-in-law, Gatveyea Williams; mother, Beatrice G. Williams; father, Roosevelt McKinley Williams; father-in-law, Leo W. Huey. Visitation Friday, August 23, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 9:30 am, Bethany Church South, 11107 Honore Lane, Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Chuck Sterns and Pastor Gerardo Vargas, officiating. Interment Louisiana National Cemetery, Zachary, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.