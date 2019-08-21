Donald entered into eternal rest on August 19, 2019 at the age of 59. He was a truck driver. Survived by his wife, Alma Williams; daughter, Tina Williams; grandchildren, Joslyn Williams, Gabriel Williams, Leo Williams, MacKenzie Williams and Caydon Williams. Preceded in death by his son, Jonathan Williams; daughter-in-law, Gatveyea Williams; mother, Beatrice G. Williams; father, Roosevelt McKinley Williams; father-in-law, Leo W. Huey. Visitation Friday, August 23, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 9:30 am, Bethany Church South, 11107 Honore Lane, Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Chuck Sterns and Pastor Gerardo Vargas, officiating. Interment Louisiana National Cemetery, Zachary, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2019