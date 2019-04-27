"I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith" 2 Timothy 4:7. Donald M. Baudouin, age 94, native of Hahnville, LA, and resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on April 24, 2019. Donald loved to spend time gardening and loved the LSU Tigers. He was an Army Veteran and served in WWII, and retired from Exxon after 43 years in the maintenance department. Donald is survived by his daughters, Patricia B. Catanzaro and husband Joseph, and Georgia B. LeBlanc and husband Glen; son, Gregory T. Baudouin and wife Karen; grandchildren, Amanda C. McNabb and husband Perry, Douglas P. Catanzaro and wife Christi, Jennifer B. Miller and husband Jeremy, Dawn M. Fleniken; Amie M. Baudouin, and Keith Fleniken; 9 great-grandchildren; and sister, Virginia Mouser and husband Clinton. He is preceded in death by his wife, Helene Caillet Baudouin; parents, Irby and Virginia Baudouin; son, D. Michael "Mike" Baudouin Jr.; sister, Marion Nesonavich; and brothers, I.B. Baudouin, Waldo Baudouin, Richard Baudouin, and Eugene Baudouin. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . Visitation will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019, at Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70816, from 1:00 PM until services at 2:00 PM. Interment will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Reception to follow. Family and friends may sign the guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary