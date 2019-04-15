Donald Markum Kirk Junior died peacefully at home on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at the age of 93. Don was born on September 6, 1925 in his lifelong home of Baton Rouge. He graduated from Baton Rouge High School and LSU's College of Engineering. Don married his college sweetheart, Sammie Nell Eldred, in 1949 and they soon welcomed their three children: Mark, Donna, and Paul. Don enjoyed a long and fulfilling career with Ethyl Corporation and eventually retired as the Superintendent of Maintenance. Don was a World War II Veteran who served in the United States Navy. He was a charter member of Broadmoor Presbyterian Church where he was named an Elder Emeritus. Don graciously volunteered in the Baton Rouge community serving Junior Achievement as the Baton Rouge President and on the State Board, as a member of the Rotary Club, and as a Scout Master of Troop 1 First Presbyterian Church and Troop 128 Broadmoor Presbyterian Church. Don was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity at LSU and was named a Life Loyal Sig. He was a member of the Louisiana State Board of Registered Engineers. Don is survived by his loving wife of 70 years Sammie Nell Eldred Kirk. They have three children, Mark Landry Kirk Sr. and wife, Lisa, Paul Eldred Kirk and wife, Lorraine, daughter Donna Kirk Bass and husband, Frank; grandchildren Sarah Bass Akridge, Joseph Stockton Bass, Paul Markum Bass, Austin James Kirk, Mark Landry Kirk, Jr., Randi Kirk Sykes, and Carolyn Kirk Vosburg. Don will be remembered by numerous nieces, nephews, and great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his mother Mary Tom Pierson Kirk, his father Donald Markum Kirk Sr., his brother Francis Landry Kirk, and his sister Helen Kirk Griffon. Don was known for his integrity, work-ethic, humility, and dedication to family, church, and community-he was truly the embodiment of the greatest generation. A visitation will be held at Broadmoor Presbyterian Church beginning at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 until the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. Reverend Barrett Ingram will officiate the ceremony. Interment will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Broadmoor Presbyterian Church.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2019