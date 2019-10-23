Donald Michael Moore

Service Information
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA
70807
(225)-778-1612
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
View Map
Obituary
Donald Michael Moore entered into eternal rest on October 19, 2019 at the age of 63. Survived by his wife, Shiela Andrews-Moore; daughters, Donna (Maurice) Thomas, Ravin (Elvis) Johnson, Eshombi Singleton, Tammy (Chris) Brock and Renita (Kelvin) Whitaker; sons, Charles (Hope) Beraud and Robbie (Tiffany) Andrews; sisters, Kattie (Roosevelt) Beverly and Bernadette Moore; brothers, Noah, Eddie III, Larry and Rickey Moore; 16 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Visitation Saturday, October 26, 2016 12:00 pm until religious service at 1:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Interment St. Mark Baptist Church Cemetery, Glynn, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 23 to Oct. 26, 2019
