Donald Michael Moore entered into eternal rest on October 19, 2019 at the age of 63. Survived by his wife, Shiela Andrews-Moore; daughters, Donna (Maurice) Thomas, Ravin (Elvis) Johnson, Eshombi Singleton, Tammy (Chris) Brock and Renita (Kelvin) Whitaker; sons, Charles (Hope) Beraud and Robbie (Tiffany) Andrews; sisters, Kattie (Roosevelt) Beverly and Bernadette Moore; brothers, Noah, Eddie III, Larry and Rickey Moore; 16 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Visitation Saturday, October 26, 2016 12:00 pm until religious service at 1:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Interment St. Mark Baptist Church Cemetery, Glynn, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 23 to Oct. 26, 2019